Three Berbicians busted with 5 kilos marijuana

Police ranks on the West Coast of Berbice, while on patrol early this (Sunday) morning, arrested two males and a female after a routine stop-and-search operation on the Weldaad Public Road led to the discovery of 11 taped parcels containing the suspected illicit drug.

The parcels of marijuana were found in a motor car driven by one of the detainees.

According to the Police, the suspects aged 42, 26 and 24 respectively, all residents of New Amsterdam, are presently in Police custody assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the West Coast Berbice Police have launched an investigation following a separate and earlier incident on the same day, in relation to a parcel of contraband, which was thrown over the walls into the compound of the New Amsterdam Prison.

Official information received from Police indicates that the bag contained some 930 grams of cannabis and 52 packs of cigarettes among other prohibited items.

The package was promptly retrieved by security personnel at the penitentiary and later handed over to the Police. Investigations are in full swing.