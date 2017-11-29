Three arrested over illegal possession of firearm, cannabis

Three persons were arrested for two separate crimes involving possession of cannabis and an unlicensed firearm and cartridges. They have since been charged and will be appearing at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

According to the police, on Monday last, a 22-year-old miner of Kopinang Village, Potaro River, Region Eight, was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed single barrel shotgun and three live twelve-gauge cartridges. Police acting on information made the arrest around 13:40hrs on the day in question.

Meanwhile, yesterday, a 33-year-old-miner and his 29-year-old wife of Grove Village, East Bank Demerara were taken into police custody for illegal possession of 338 grams of cannabis.

Police say that at around 04:00hrs, acting on information received, ranks went to a camp at Kurubang Backdam and conducted a search and during the process they found three 338 grams of cannabis.