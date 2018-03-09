Third man charged, remanded for stealing sheep, ducks from Berbice ranch

Rhondell Crawford, 21, of Betsy Ground Village, East Canje, Berbice, was remanded to prison after he appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore to answer to a robbery charge.

It was alleged that on Friday March 2, 2018, Crawford while in the company of others, robbed Baharat Mahadeo of one solar panel worth GY$75,000, one radio worth GY$25,000, one Nokia cellular phone valued GY$$5000, 24 sheep valued GY$$1.2 M, 15 ducks valued GY$$30,000, and other valuables with a total value of GY$$1.375, 000.

This charge is in connection with the alleged stealing of several sheep and ducks from a ranch at the Canje River.

The unrepresented man was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He will return to Court on March 26, 2018.

Just days ago, 30-year-old Timothy Sampson of 12 Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice and 24-year old Lawrence Van Lewin of Sandhills, Berbice River were charged with a similar offence.

Two others; Indarjit Sham of Betsy Ground Village, East Canje and Amar Bissoon, of Adelphi Settlement, East Canje, were shot dead on March 2, 2018 by police who responded to a report of a robbery in the area.