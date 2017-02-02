Thieves loot Berbice Pensioners Association office

The elderly citizens of the Berbice Pensioners Association (BPA) were left traumatised after bandits on Sunday night invaded the premises carting off a number of valuable items. Reports are the caretaker of the Association’s building was not on site on Sunday and thieves used the opportunity to raid the entity. This publication was told that the thieves made their way into the building via a window situated at the back of the building.

BPA President Alfred Paul said that the caretaker left the premises around 21:00hrs and returned the following day.

Upon her return, it was discovered that the window had been forced open.

Further inspections revealed a number of items, including a gas stove, were missing.

Paul is appalled that persons would commit such an act against the elderly.

It is not the first time that the building which was constructed in 2011 was burglarised.

Back then, louver panes were stolen which forced the Association to use vent blocks on the building. Last year, an attempt was made to enter the building through the window, which was used in this break-in, but the caretaker who was on hand then thwarted all efforts. The association is a non-profit one and caters for pensioners, mainly those who are unemployed.

It has provided computer training to both pensioners and others, as well as cookery and fabric design programmes for the community.

Despite the inability of many of its members to earn, a part of the focus of the organisation is to impart knowledge to the community. Police are investigating the recent break-in.