Texeila University Dean, friend attacked by gunmen

The Dean of Texeila University along with his friend, a Complaint Officer today stopped by gunmen while proceeding along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) road and robbed of over $200,000 worth of cash and valuables. His friend was also robbed.

The victims, 38 year old Krishna Mohan and 26 year old Nandha Kishore both of Lot 565 Mentrose Street, Continental Park were attacked at around 13:15hrs on the Continental Park access road.

The matter has been reported to the Police who launched a search operation in the area but an arrest is yet to be made.