Tennis star undergoes surgery after severe knife attack

Being a left-handed player, it is as yet unclear how the injury and subsequent surgery could impact her game or rehabilitation period beyond the time she will wear the protective cast.

“I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive,” she said via a post on her Facebook page. “The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this.”

Czech police told CNN that the attack took place just before 8.30 a.m. CET in Kvitova’s apartment near the center of Prostejov, a small city about 160 miles east of Prague where a number of Czech tennis pros live and train during the offseason.

“The attacker was a man aged around 35 years, his identity is unknown and he is on the run. Police are working to determine what happened,” the police spokesperson said.

Karel Tejkal, spokesman for the former world No. 2, told the state-run Czech Radio that “it looks like it was a random act and not a planned action.”

A number of Tennis pros expressed their shock at the incident on social media and passed on their best wishes to Kvitova.

Speaking Tuesday, however, Kvitova revealed she was lucky to have survived the incident let alone considering when she will play next.