Teleperformance Parking lot ramp demolished by City hall

The parking lot which was paved for workers attached to the Teleperformance Call Center after the parking meter initiative was given the green light, was yesterday attacked by representatives of City Hall.

The ramp which allowed vehicles to enter the parking lot located at the intersection of North Road and Camp street, Georgetown was broken to pieces by an excavator while a section of the fence was destroyed.

According to information reaching Inews, no explanation was provided by the Mayor and City Council for this act.

Meanwhile, Teleperformance representatives were still trying to come to grips with what transpired, and promised to issue a press statement when all information had been gathered. They told this online publication that they could not make comments until then.