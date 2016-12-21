Teixeira probes Govt’s $3B spending on Ambassadors

…as Greenidge defends $1B payout to international organisations
Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greenidge was hauled across the coals on Tuesday in Parliament for a $1 billion payout in contributions to international organisations and the accumulation of $3 billion in spending on Ambassadors.
Pointing out that the supplementary financial papers showed that funding was increased to $1.17 billion, Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira asserted that this signified a “phenomenal” hike of over half a billion dollars in contributions from 2016 to 2017 to the international organisations.