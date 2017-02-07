Court Teenage murder suspect stabbed during brawl at Magistrates’ Courts 24

A teenager was on Monday stabbed by his co-accused moments after they were all sentenced to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of Dr Perry Mars, the Professor who was killed in May 2016. The men were reportedly in their holding cells when the incident occurred. City Magistrate Leron Daly had earlier ruled that the Prosecution was able to make out a Prima Facie case against the five teenagers for them to stand trial. Drama erupted at the Court after the teenager’s screams were heard as he was being attacked by two of his co-accused. The young man was stabbed to his abdomen with a weapon allegedly stashed in the holding cell. An ambulance was called to the scene and the injured teen was quickly rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he is said to be in a stable condition. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the teen was stabbed due to an issue over the case. Last year, the Professor’s lifeless body was discovered by his wife with his hands and feet bound at their Prashad Nagar home. Security footage taken from the dead man’s home led to the identification and arrest of his killers. The man had just re-migrated to Guyana and was said to have been familiar with the teens, who would usually assist him with chores. On the day of the incident, the man was allegedly badly beaten and strangled by the defendants, who escaped with valuables. Neighbours reportedly identified the suspects after they saw them leaving the dead man’s premises. The valuables were also recovered in the teens’ homes in Sophia and Campbellville. On the day of their arrests, family members were left in a state of disbelief and reportedly told investigators that none of them acted in a suspicious manner. According to a Guyana Times report, they were all remanded until the trial begins at the High Court.