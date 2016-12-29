Teen who crashed into 8-year-old charged

The teenager who caused the death of an 8-year-old on Christmas Eve was earlier today charged when he made his first court appearance in Berbice before Magistrate Marissa Mettelholzer, earlier today.

Richard Bruyning, the accused, is said to attend a secondary school and is expected to sit his Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination next May and has been living at the Alpha Children’s Orphanage since he was 3 years old.

He was not required to plea to the indictable charge which stated that on December 24, 2016, at Gay Park Greater, New Amsterdam, he caused the death of 8-year-old, Neena Blaire, formally of Edingburg Village, East Bank Berbice, who was at the time an occupant of the Alpha Children’s Home.

The accused’s attorney, Sasha Robertson requested that the court take into account that the death of the child was not a intentional act.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Orin Joseph did not object to bail but asked for it to be granted accordingly since a life has been lost.

Bail was granted for Bruyning at the sum of $350,000 and he is expected to return to court on February 21, 2017.

Reports indicated that 8-year-old Blaire was playing in the front yard of the orphanage on Christmas Eve day when she was crushed to death by Bruyning who had decided to practice driving, in the same yard.

The teen drove a vehicle, which was left in the compound, around the yard and went into reverse gear. However, instead of stomping on the brake, Bruyning stepped on the accelerator and slammed into Blaire.

Miraculously, Blaire survived this ordeal with minor injuries. However, as the car continued to reverse, it crashed into the banister and one of the spindles broke off and struck the 8-year-old to the ground, followed by the banister collapsing on her.

Unfortunately, by the time Blaire could be taken to the hospital for medical attention, it was too late.

A post mortem was conducted on the body on Wednesday last and it was revealed that the child died from hemorrhaging in the brain.

