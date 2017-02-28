Teen remanded over Mash Day robbery

Eighteen-year-old Shawn Smith, of Sussex Street, Georgetown, was on Monday arraigned before city Magistrate Judy Latchman and remanded to the Camp Street prison for larceny.

The charge stated that the teen, on February 23, 2017, at Brickdam, Georgetown, while in the company of another, robbed Virtual Complainant (VC), Shivanie Sooklall, of one T-shirt and a Samsung Edge cellular phone, valued a total of G$258,000, property of the VC.

Smith entered a not-guilty plea to the charge when it was read by the Magistrate. He was remanded to prison after an unsuccessful bail application was made by defence counsel.

The teenager will return to court on March 20, 2017 when the matter will continue at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.