Teen remanded for narcotics possession

Seventeen year old Shequan Alleyne of Block 22, Linden, was this morning remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore one day after he was busted in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown with 16 grams of amphetamines for the purpose of trafficking.

Alleyne denied the indictable offence while his lawyer Leslie Benjamin appealed for bail on grounds that her client is expecting a child and is about to be married.

The prosecution however raised objections on the seriousness of the charge and Magistrate Azore agreed, denying the defendant his pre-trial liberty.

Alleyne was escorted to the prisoner’s holding area and he will return to court on February 7, 2018 for the continuation of the trafficking case.