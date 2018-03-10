Teen mother who gave herself and 1-year-old poison to drink succumbs

Although her condition was listed as stable, the woman who ingested a poisonous substance and gave some to her one-year-old baby last Saturday, has succumbed.

Roshanie Ramlakhan, 19, of Number 58 Village Corentyne, succumbed on Friday at the Skeldon Hospital.

The baby continues to be monitored at the Skeldon Hospital.

Reports are that on the morning of the incident, the 19-year-old was picked up in a semi-conscious state next to a bus shed at Number 61 Village, with her infant child standing next to her.

She claimed she had ingested a poisonous substance, and had given some to her baby to drink.

Roshanie’s mother, Kaowala Thakurdyal, told INews that her daughter confirmed that she had ingested poison, but had refused to give a reason for so doing. Thakurdyal said relatives told her that Roshanie and her husband had an argument earlier in the day.

Roshanie’s 23-year-old husband, Dinish Singh, denied those allegations.

“We never had no argument at the said time! It was the day before we had a lil argument, but everything was alright. The next day me and she talk and gaff. The night when I go home, everything was good,” he explained.

According to the mother-in-law however, since the couple got married eighteen months ago, they have been experiencing marital problems.