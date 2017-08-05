Teen mom dies after delivering baby at GPHC, investigation launched

Moments after 17-year-old Esther Edwards of Laluni Creek, Soesdyke/Linden Highway delivered a healthy baby girl via Caesarean section on Tuesday, she died under mysterious circumstances at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Reports reaching this publication are that the teenager was admitted at the medical facility on Saturday evening, and at the time she was 40 weeks pregnant. However, an emergency C-Section was performed on Edwards, and while the baby girl was safely delivered, Edwards died.

The direct cause of her death remains unknown, but the Public Health Ministry has since launched an investigation into the matter.

Officials at the GPHC remain tight-lipped on the incident, their only response being that an investigation is underway.

Attempts to contact the relatives of the dead teen have proved futile. To date, the country has recorded seven maternal deaths for 2017.