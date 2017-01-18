Teen kills cousin for $440

By Ramona Luthi

An 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the West Demerara Regional Hospital last night after his 16-year-old cousin stabbed him over an outstanding debt of $440.

According to Police, the 16-year-old gave his cousin, Leon Anthony Richie, a loan of $440 to buy bread some time ago. However, Richie never repaid his teen relative.

As such, an argument ensued during the late hours of yesterday afternoon between the two and in a fit of rage, the 16-year-old grabbed a knife from his home and walked over to Richie’s residence a few houses away, at Lot 120 Canal #1 Polder, West Bank Demerara.

The enraged 16-year-old reportedly stabbed the 18-year-old multiple times about his body.

Police have confirmed that the teen suspect is now in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.