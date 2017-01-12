Teen implicated in Leonora stabbing death caught hiding in Region One

After two days on the run, ranks of the Guyana Police Force have arrested the 16-year-old boy who reportedly stabbed a labourer to death at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD), on Monday during a drinking spree.
Dead is 37-year-old Kawal Shivnauth, also called “Rupee”, of Wine Bush, Leonora. The teenage suspect was reportedly hiding in Matthew’s Ridge, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini), where he resides and was preparing to travel further into the interior when the Police swooped down on him.
Reports are the now dead man was stabbed in the heart and also sustained slashes to his lower abdomen and hand.
It was reported that Shivnauth and the suspect were consuming alcohol when an argument ensued between them after the teenager accused the now dead man of “troubling” his sister. During the argument, Shivnauth collected a bottle and struck the teenager to his forehead.
The teenager reportedly walked away but after he realised that he was bleeding, he confronted Shivnauth and it was at this time, he whipped out a knife and stabbed him. The injured man was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
At the scene, persons related that the teenager was new to the community and was never involved in fights with anyone. One man reported that he was running along the sea dam when he heard an argument and upon checking, he saw the two men arguing. The argument, he recounted, was about the now dead man troubling the suspect’s sister.
He said soon after, the argument escalated. It was Shivnauth who threw the first blow and after the young man realised he was injured, he stabbed the victim and ran from the scene, the eyewitness related.
However, Police acting on information received, contacted their colleagues in Matthew’s Ridge and the teenager was arrested. He is expected to be charged with murder.