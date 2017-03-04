Teen ID’ed as the main suspect in murder of Top Cop’s brother

Investigators have arrested the main suspect, a teenager, in the murder of Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud’s brother, who was stabbed to death at the Stabroek Market area nearly two weeks ago.

This was confirmed on Friday by Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Wendell Blanhum, when the Crime Chief informed that the teen suspect was arrested earlier in the day and an ID Parade was held during which he was positively identified as the person who fatally stabbed 51-year-old Haymant Persaud.

Blanhum, however, noted that the teenager, who hails from ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, has not confessed to the crime. Nevertheless, he is still being questioned by the Police as investigations continue.

Persaud, a resident of Affiance Village, Essequibo Coast, was murdered on February 19 last. At the time of his death, the man’s identity was unknown.

It was not until the police had issued a notice on Sunday last, seeking the assistance of the public to identify the man, that Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud realised that is was his younger brother. The Top Cop subsequently positively identified the body at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary.

Based on reports received, a woman suspected to be involved in the stabbing death of Persaud was arrested, but was released since at that time the Police did not know the identity of the man.

It is believed that the younger Persaud, who had apparently returned from the interior, was drinking in the vicinity of Stabroek Market and was spending money lavishly.

The female suspect, who was close by, joined in the drinking spree; after which Persaud was reportedly lured to the washroom area at Stabroek Square, where he was attacked by two men, who attempted to relieve him of his money and other valuables.

The now dead man had reportedly put up a fight, but was stabbed by one of the men, who whipped out a knife. Several people in the area reportedly witnessed the stabbing incident and believe it was the female suspect who had set up the robbery.

After the stabbing incident, public-spirited citizens ran to the Guyana Fire Service for assistance in taking the injured man to the hospital, but the ranks on duty at the time reportedly refused to render assistance.

The ranks reportedly went to the scene, and after they realized he was dead, they left the scene. The ambulance service was then contacted ,and the man was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.