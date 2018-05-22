Teen granted bail on narco trafficking charge

A 19-year-old Linden resident found himself before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan on Tuesday, charged for allegedly trafficking narcotics.

The teen, Junior Wilson of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, denied the offence when it was read to him at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge alleged that he, on May 18 2018 at Omai Landing, Essequibo River, had 749 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The Court heard that Wilson was intercepted with the drugs after a motor van in which he was proceeding was stopped and searched by Police ranks.

According to his Attorney, Dexter Todd, the cannabis was discovered inside a cooler that was in the said van which had other occupants. On this basis he requested that bail be granted to his client.

However Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield in his facts, alleged that Wilson admitted to being the owner of the drugs.

Magistrate McLennan granted bail to the defendant in the sum of $200,000. The matter was transferred to the Madhia Magistrates’ Courts where the accused is expected to appear on July 17 2018.