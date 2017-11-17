Teen fined and jailed for theft, escaping Police custody

A teenager, who escaped Police custody after he was arrested by the Police for snatching a woman’s purse, was on Friday jailed and fined when he appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly.

Clifton Boyce, 19, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to the charges read to him.

The first charge against him stated that on November 16, 2017, at Ruimveldt Police Station while being in lawful custody on a larceny charge he escaped.

In that larceny charge, it is alleged that he on November 15, 2017, at Meadow Bank Wharf, stole from the person of Nafeeza Patterson, one Samsung phone valued $45,000 and $9,440 in cash.

Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh told the Court that the Virtual Complainant (VC) was at the market in Meadow Bank shopping when the accused approached her, grabbed her purse containing the items and attempted to escape.

However, public spirited persons managed to catch up with the accused and he was subdued.

The Police were called and he was arrested and taken to the Ruimveldt Police Station. However, while there, the accused was placed on a bench but requested a few minutes to go to the washroom.

His handcuff was removed and the accused immediately ran out of the station and boarded a bus. The bus was followed and stopped by ranks on Lombard Street where the accused was rearrested.

Boyce told Magistrate Daly when questioned over the theft that “I stole it but she get it back”.

As such the Magistrate handed down a one year sentence for the escaping custody charge and he was fined $40,000 and jailed for another 6 months for the larceny charge.