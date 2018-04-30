Teen charged with attempted murder granted bail

A Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man who allegedly stabbed another following a row over the use of a yard toilet was on Monday charged before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the offence.

Calvin George, 19, was not allowed to plea to the indictable charge against him.

It is being alleged that he on April 11, 2018 at Caneville, and with intent to commit murder, he wounded Orin Peters.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield revealed that the case file is incomplete.

He had no objections to bail being granted but disclosed the Virtual Complainant (VC) Peters and George argued over the toilet. An argument, Mansfield said, that annoyed the defendant leading to him arming himself with a knife and stabbing the VC to his abdomen.

Peters was reportedly picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnosis Centre and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was treated, while George was arrested and charged with the offence.

He was placed on $200,000 bail with the condition that he lodge his passport. He was also ordered to not make contact with the VC or witnesses or to cause anyone to do same.

The defendant is required to report to the Grove Station Police every Friday until completion of the trial.

The matter was adjourned until 18, May 2018.