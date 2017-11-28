Teen bus conductor granted bail for stabbing schoolboy

Magistrate Judy Latchman, on Monday, granted bail to a 19-year-old mini-bus conductor when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a charge of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Miguel Isaac, a route 40 mini-bus conductor of Garnett Street, Kitty pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on November 9, 2017 at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, he stabbed a 17-year-old schoolboy to the neck with a scissors.

The accused was granted $100,000 bail and is expected to return to court on December 11, 2017.

According to information received, on the day in question, the schoolboy reportedly attempted to enter the route 40 mini-bus when he was stopped by Isaac.

Following a brief argument, the accused reportedly whipped out a scissors and stabbed the school boy.