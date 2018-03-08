Teen accused of theft remanded

After reportedly escaping from her holding cell on a previous court schedule, a teenager found herself in hot water when she appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Rhonda Junior, 17, appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to a simple larceny charge.

It was alleged that Junior on March 7, 2018 while in the vicinity of Brickdam, Georgetown robbed Walter Nero of his cellular phone valued $5,000, $5000 in cash and used personal violence towards Nero.

The unrepresented Junior pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to her.

Magistrate Daly refused bail since the teenager has other matters pending before the courts.

Moreover, the court was told that Junior escaped from the holding cell where she was schedule to make a court appearance for a previous matter.