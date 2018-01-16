Teen accused of robbery remanded

A 17-year-old man was on Monday afternoon in tears as he denied stealing a cell phone at the Stabroek Market area when he made an appearance before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Shamrock King, a plumber of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown denied that on January 12, 2018, while being in the company of others and being armed with a knife, he robbed Ajay Kumar Chowder of one cell phone valued $15,000 property of Joshna Kamla.

The Plumber told the Court that he committed no such act, while claiming that he “is a hard working youth” that takes care of his family.

However Police Prosecutor, Dellon Sullivan alleged that King, who is a known offender, attacked the Virtual Complainant (VC) and held a knife to his neck before making off with his phone.

According to the Prosecutor, police on patrol at the time were alerted and the defendant was captured with the phone on his person.

Magistrate Latchman remanded him to prison to return on January 29, 2018.