Teachers vital to development of athletes – Min. Norton

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton, this morning reminded teachers from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), of the major role they play in the development of athletes.

“It is so important because we have had athletes where scholarships were offered to these athletes and they could not take it up because they were not academically qualified, so with the emphasis being placed on literacy and education in general, I think that would help our athletes to advance in life and make full use of their potential”, the Minister stated.

The call was made at the culmination of an awareness walk held by CPCE’s English and Spanish majors to raise awareness on the importance of literacy under the theme “Promoting literacy through quality education.” The walk began at the National Park on Thomas Lands at 6:30 am and culminated at CPCE, Turkeyen.

Minister Norton noted that while private athletic clubs promote sports in, and around, the country, it would be more impactful if Physical Education is taught in all schools across the country. He added, “We are hoping that we can work along with the teachers and the teachers can walk along with us so that we can promote sports and athletics in particular at a higher level.”

CPCE English Major, Eion Adams described literacy as the road on which everyone can realise his or her full potential. He called on his colleagues to, “Let us continue to build our children holistically. Let us use literacy to develop the skills of our students so in return, they can contribute meaningfully to society. They are the children of our future, let us teach them well and let them lead the way, and let us give them a sense of pride.”

First Lady Sandra Granger at a recent literacy conference reminded, “Our children must be given the tools and the opportunity to expand their minds and their horizons, regardless of where they may live in Guyana or their social or economic background… The starting point of education – learning to speak, to understand, and to respond to data in all its shapes and forms and the development in each child the capacity to express her on his thoughts and feelings – begins with literacy, which, for the purpose of this exercise, encompasses literacy and numeracy.”

Early rain showers this morning did not deter the participants, among whom were the 15 semi-finalists of the Miss Guyana World Competition.