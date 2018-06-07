Teacher testifies in Kescia Branche’s murder trial

A former teacher of the Richard Ishmeal Secondary School on Thursday stood before Magistrate Judy Latchman to give testimony into the murder of her associate Kescia Branche.

She told the court that she only knew the murder accused, Matthew Munroe through Branche since he would usually pick them up after they go out to different night spots on weekends. She said that she and Branche shared a very close relationship.

The woman explained that after her death she was invited to the Brickdam Police Station where a confrontation between her and the accused ensued after he told police that he never meet her before.

Further, she explained that Kescia never told her directly that she and Munroe shared a relationship but from a social media message that was sent to her phone by Branche it was confirmed.

The woman also told the court that she could clearly identify Munroe since she had seen him in close range on several occasions.

Munroe’s charge stated that on November 7, 2017 in Georgetown, he murdered Kescia Branche.

Attorney-at-Law George Thomas, who is representing the 47-year-old man, told the court that his client, who has been in custody since November 30, has denied committing the crime, holding out that he was not in the jurisdiction.

Thomas claimed that his client’s mobile phone was confiscated by the Police and records can prove his claims.

The Police are contending that the car from which Branche was allegedly dumped reportedly belonged to Munroe. Upon receiving that bit of information, the Police immediately named him as a person of interest.

After spending some time in the United States, the man returned and presented himself to the Criminal investigation Department in the company of his lawyer.

The Police stated that during interrogations, Munroe could not have provided information on his whereabouts on the night the woman was brutally attacked and more so, failed to give Police information on his missing car bumper.

Twenty-two-year-old Branche, of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, was discovered lying at Princes Street and Louisa Row in Georgetown on the morning of November 5.

She succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital two days after her discovery as a result of brain hemorrhaging and blunt trauma to the head.

According to reports, Branche had left home for a night of partying.

She left her three-year-old son in the care of a friend, who revealed that Branche told her that she intended to go to Palm Court to meet a male friend.

The teacher later returned home, but subsequently left again. She told her friend that she would be home by 02:00h, but never returned.

She was last seen leaving a nightclub on Lamaha Street in the company of two Police ranks.

The father of the Branche’s child was also arrested after the teacher’s mobile phone was found in his possession.

He, along with four cops, were questioned about her death, but were later released on station bail.