Taxi drivers beware of potential carjackers- Police

Below is a statement form the Guyana Police Force pertaining to carjackers/robbers targeting Toyota Allion and Premio taxi drivers:

The Guyana Police Force is issuing an advisory to all taxi drivers particularly those operating Toyota Allion and Toyota Premio motor cars to be on the alert for potential hijackers whose modus operandi has been to direct one or two female accomplices to hire cabs in Georgetown enroute to destinations such as lillendaal, Lower East Coast Demerara, East and South Ruimveldt, Georgetown and upon arrival at their requested locations, the drivers are attacked and robbed by two men armed with guns of their personal belongings as well as their motor cars.

The Guyana Police Force is also appealing to the general public to provide any information they may have regarding the identities of these individuals perpetrating these types of offences and also to immediately report to the nearest police station or call: 225-6411, 226-1389, 227-2128, 225-2227, 226-7065, 225-0575, 911, any unusual activities they may have observed. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.