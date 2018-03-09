Taxi driver remanded to jail for alleged assault of ex-girlfriend

…after she refused to rekindle relationship

A man, who has allegedly been dodging Police for over eight months was remanded to prison by Magistrate Leron Daly when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to assault charges.

Curtis Edwards, a taxi driver, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Desmona Taylor on July 8, 2017 after she refused to rekindle a relationship with him.

The Prosecution is contending that Taylor refused Edwards attempts to reconcile the relationship they once shared. As such Edwards allegedly began to push her face into the grill gate before he dealt her several lashes about her body with a metal fan. However, in court on Thursday, Edwards pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail being granted, telling the court in his submissions that the Virtual Complainant decided to end the relationship because of constant abuse.

He added that on July 8, 2017, Edwards went to Taylor’s workplace and she told him to leave her alone. Edwards then replied “I’m not leaving, because I don’t want the relationship to end.”

Moreover, the court heard that Edwards then became annoyed and began to use a series of obscenities after threatening to burn her with acidic substance. It was then that the alleged assault took place.

The matter was reported to Police but they were unable to locate Edwards.

The Magistrate upheld the prosecution’s submissions and remanded Edwards to prison. The case will continue on April 4 before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.