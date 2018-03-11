Taxi driver charged for dangerous driving

A West Bank Demerara (WBD) man appeared before presiding Magistrate, Rochelle Liverpool at the Wales Magistrate’s Courts charged for driving dangerously.

Twenty three year old, Keron Bourne of Singh Street, Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) denied the charge against him.

That charge alleged that he on March 2 2018 at the Patentia Public Road, WBD drove motorcar PRR 2878 in a manner dangerously to public.

His representing Attorney, Pamela DeSantos in her bail application claimed that he client never had any prior problems with the law. As such, the taxi driver was released on $25,000 bail and he is expected to return to prison on May 24 2018.