Taxi driver accused of stealing iPhone granted $40,000 bail

A taxi driver who reportedly stole an iPhone from a passenger found himself before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the offence.

Thirty six year old, Winston Matthews of Bel Air Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD) denied that he stole the phone valued $60,000 from Phillip Poona on February 22 2018.

Defense Attorney Stanley Moore, noted that the accused was hired by the Virtual Complainant (VC). However, after he exited the vehicle, he found that his phone was missing.

Moore added that his client is a taxi driver and denies carrying out the act. He noted that anyone could have picked up the said phone if it was left in the car.

As such, Moore made an application for reasonable bail as the accused was already placed on $20,000 station bail.

Magistrate Judy Latchman granted Matthews $40,000 bail. The accused is expected to return to Court on March 26 2018.