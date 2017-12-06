Taxi driver accused of murdering Kescia Branche remanded

The 47-year-old taxi driver accused of killing 22-year-old teacher, Kescia Branche was on Wednesday remanded to prison when he appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Matthew Munroe of 19th Street, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on November 05, 2017, he physically assaulted Branche and left her in an unconscious state in the vicinity of Princes Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown, resulting in her death on November 7, 2017 at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The accused is expected to return to court on January 9, 2017.

INews had reported that Branche, a mother of one, who resided in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown was last seen on November 4, when she left for a night out with her friends.

However, her unconscious and battered body was found in the vicinity of Princes Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown the morning after.

She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she remained in an unconscious state until her death, two days later.

Several persons were questioned and subsequently released for the young teacher’s killing.

These included the father of Branche’s daughter and two police officers who claimed that they offered her a lift after seeing her waiting outside a city establishment.

Munroe, who was the taxi driver implicated, had reportedly left the country the day that Branche’s body was found. However, police recently confirmed that the man returned to Guyana and was taken into custody for questioning.