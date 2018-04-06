Taxi driver accused of grooming teen for sex gets bail

A 31-year-old man was on Friday granted $200,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a charge alleging that he sexually groomed his teenage family member.

Daniel James, a taxi driver, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The court heard that between the period of December 12 2017 and January 18 2018, the taxi driver contacted his 15-year-old relative via text and initiated intentions to engage in sexual activity with her.

Further, it was disclosed that on January 18 2018, James, having made arrangements with the young woman to engage in sex, was arrested by police after they received a tip off.

James is expected to return to court on April 16, 2018.