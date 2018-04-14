Syria air strikes: Trump hails ‘perfect’ mission

(BBC)-US President Donald Trump has hailed an overnight military strike on Syria as “perfectly executed”, adding “Mission Accomplished”.
The US, UK and France bombed three government sites, targeting what they said were chemical weapons facilities.
The strikes were in response to a suspected deadly chemical attack on the town of Douma last week.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he condemned the Western strikes “in the most serious way”.
Russia, Syria’s main ally, had threatened military retaliation if any Russian forces had been hit.
In early morning tweets from Washington, President Trump thanked France and the UK for “their wisdom and the power of their fine military”.