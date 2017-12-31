SWAT Unit Head still under close arrest

BY MICHAEL YOUNGE

Police this afternoon confirmed that the Head of the Special Weapons and tactical Unit (SWAT) Motie Dookie was still in custody and under close arrest after 30 cases of illegal whiskey was discovered in a vehicle in which he was travelling.

The discovery was made when officers stopped the minibus on the Whim Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice to conduct a routine search.

Dookie reportedly told the police that there were only ten cases of whiskey but a search later unveiled that there were actually 30 cases.

The Senior Officer who is a Deputy Superintendent is still being questioned by CID officials and other superior officers about the discovery of the illegal alcohol.

“He was not able to provide us with all the necessary documentation but is insisting that there was no wrong doing on his part. We have questioned the driver of the minibus too. He said the alcohol was to be used at a party”, a source confirmed.

Dookie was not given permission to leave Georgetown by his commanding officer.