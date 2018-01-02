SWAT Unit head removed from post over alleged alcohol smuggling

Police Commissioner (Acting), David Ramnarine, on Tuesday has confirmed that Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactical Unit (SWAT) Unit, Deputy Superintendent Mootie Dookie has been removed from his post pending the outcome of the investigation of alcohol smuggling in which he [Dookie] has been implicated.

When probed as to who would replace Dookie, Ramnarine explained that while “the SWAT has the capacity for someone to be appointed Officer-in-Charge, there is already sufficient oversight at the level of Police Headquarters.”

On December 31 2017, the senior officer was taken into police custody at the Whim Police Station and placed under close arrest after 30 cases of illegal whiskey was discovered in a vehicle in which he was travelling.

The discovery was made when officers stopped the minibus on the Whim Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice to conduct a routine search.

Dookie reportedly told the police that there were only ten cases of whiskey but a search later unveiled that there were actually 30 cases.

A police source told iNews that following interrogation by officials attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). “Dookie was not able to provide us with all the necessary documentation but is insisting that there was no wrongdoing on his part. We have questioned the driver of the minibus too. He said the alcohol was to be used at a party”, the source related.

Dookie was not given permission to leave Georgetown by his commanding officer.

The Head of SWAT has only been at his appointed post for three months following the dismissal of his predecessor, Lonsdale Withrite.

Withrite was relieved of his duties on October 4 2017, two days after allegedly being robbed of his service weapon, sixteen live rounds of ammunition and his motorcar, while in the company of a female friend on the Kitty Seawalls. (Ramona Luthi)