Suspects who robbed pastor after trailing him from Bank arrested- Police

…were able to recovery some of the stolen cash and vehicle used in the crime

Police on Thursday arrested three (3) male suspects who last Wednesday allegedly robbed a pastor a sum of cash, on Church Street, Georgetown, shortly after he left a City Bank.

The 66-year-old pastor of Haslington, East Coast Demerara, who had stepped out of his vehicle, to investigate after it was struck from the rear by a Silver Spacio, was accosted by two armed occupants of the said car and relieved of a parcel containing the money, which was inside of his vehicle.

According to the Police in a statement, “the vehicle allegedly used along with a pair of false number plates and a part of the stolen cash have been recovered. One of the suspects’ has since admitted to the crime and has also implicated the others, as well as another who stringent efforts are being made to apprehended.”

Moreover, the Police outlined that a search of one of the suspects’ home on the West Bank of Demerara, resulted in the arrest of six persons (3 males and 3 females) after a total of two hundred and ninety-ninety (299) grams of cannabis were found.

Investigations are in progress.