Suspects wanted in robbery of Angoy’s Avenue businessman caught

The two suspects wanted in connection with the robbery of the Mohabirs’ family at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, last Wednesday have been arrested this morning (Tuesday) and are assisting with the investigation.

McDonald Gobin, 39, a labourer of Angoy’s Avenue who was caught on the day of the incident, has since been charged and remanded to prison.

INews had reported that Gobin and two other suspects reportedly broke into the house of an elderly businessman, Kamalodeen Mohabir, and relieved the man’s family of a substantial amount of cash and valuables.

According to information received from Police “B” Division Commander, Lyndon Alves, the incident occurred at around 01:50hrs on the day in question, as the victim and his family were asleep.

However, Kamalodeen was awakened by the noise and confronted one of the men who was engaged in a scuffle the man’s son Jimmie Mohabir.

Jimmie sustained a cut across his left side face, among other injuries, but managed to raise an alarm in the neighbourhood by shouting “thief!”

The bandits then immediately fled the scene using the main door of the house but the perpetrator who had been fighting with Jimmie – identified as Gobin- was subsequently detained by public spirited persons who rushed to assist the family.

An inspection of the house revealed that 3 gold chains and 4 gold bangles valued at $700,000 in addition to $350,000 in cash had been stolen.

Police say the bandits are known thieves in the area.