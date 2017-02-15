Suspected thief beaten to death in Good Hope

…political party member reportedly involved

A man who allegedly snatched the bag of a lady in Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo was this afternoon caught and beaten to death.

The lady whose bag was allegedly stolen is a said to be a member of a political party.

Based on reports received, the suspected thief ran and was cornered near the debris of the house that was set alight just last year by bandits, killing Mohammed and Bibi Munir, two elderly rice farming couple.

Inews understands that the suspected thief known only as Sheriff was hog tied and severely beaten after being caught.

Sources revealed that after beating the suspected robber, persons rushed him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Inews was informed that the woman whose bag was allegedly stolen, among others, are assisting police with the ongoing investigations. (Ramona Luthi)