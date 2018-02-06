Suspected teen bandit shot by businessman, accomplice in custody

A 17-year-old labourer of Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who was earlier today found on a private premise at Enterprise, ECD, was shot once in the left upper chest, after he allegedly attacked the owner of the property who is a licensed firearm holder.

According to a police statement, the teen is presently admitted in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he underwent an emergency surgery.

A 16-year-old who was also found at the businessman’s premises with a donkey cart was detained, along with the shooter, who is assisting with the investigation.

According to the police statement, the businessman who resides at Strathspey, ECD and also owns the other property where the incident occurred, was alerted that thieves were on his premises.

On arrival he was confronted by one of the suspects who allegedly attacked him with a cutlass and he drew his licensed pistol and shot him.