Suspect wanted for series of armed robberies shot by Police

A twenty-four year old male suspect who is wanted in connection with several armed robberies on the West Bank of Demerara, is presently under police guard at a West Demerara hospital, in a stable condition, nursing a single gunshot wound to his right leg.

INews understands that, at about 05:45hrs this morning, police ranks arrested the suspect in a house at David Rose Street, Bagotville, W.B.D and as he was being escorted to a police vehicle, he allegedly assaulted the ranks and tried to disarm a rank of his service weapon.