Suspect in chopping attack on Meten-Meer-Zorg woman remanded

The 58-year-old man who allegedly attacked his ex-lover, a 23-year-old woman in front of her Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara home on Sunday last was on Wednesday remanded to prison when he appeared before Magistrate Roshel Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

Samuel Williams, of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on November 19, 2017, he attempted to murder Narainie Gopaul, a sales clerk.

He is expected to return to court on January 9, 2018.

Gopaul is said to be in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation after the suspect- identified as Williams- reportedly dealt the woman several chops about her body including her arms and legs.

According to Police “D” Division Commander, Leslie James on Tuesday afternoon , Gopaul was in the process of entering her yard at around 23:00hrs when she was allegedly attacked by a man brandishing a cutlass.

He subsequently fled the scene, only to be apprehended moments later by Police “D” Division ranks.

Commander James told this online publication that it has been reported that the man would often “trouble” Gopaul but she would continually ignore him.

Moreover, the Guyana Police Force in a released statement on Tuesday said that Williams “once shared a relationship” with Gopaul.