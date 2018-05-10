Suspect in armed robbery of businesswoman confesses, implicates others

The suspect who was arrested in connection with a robbery carried out on a Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara businesswoman on Monday last has reportedly confessed to the crime, and has also implicated two other men who are now being hunted by police.

According to information received, the perpetrator in custody has been identified as Agustus Primo, 33, a taxi driver Supply, East Bank Demerara.

INews was told that following his interrogation, he confessed that two of his accomplices (names provided) assisted in the carrying out the robbery under arms which resulted in the loss of some $5M.

Primo further said that he received only a portion of the money, and has already managed to spend some. As such, he only turned over the remainder, which is said to be approximately $289,000.

Further, in his confession, the suspect said that he took some of the money to the mother of one of his accomplices, who reportedly resides in East La Penitence, Georgetown.

As such, the 56-year-old woman was also contacted by police and interrogated.

This publication was informed that the woman has since admitted that she did receive a sum of money, and handed over some $370,000 to investigators.

Investigations are continuing.

The Land of Canaan businesswoman was robbed when was en route to a commercial bank on the East Bank Demerara.

According to information received, the incident occurred at about 09:30hrs on the day in question.

This online publication was informed that the woman, who co-owns a gas station located at the Soesdyke Junction, East Bank Demerara, left her home with the cash, in the company of a staff.

She reportedly made a stop on the Land of Canaan public road to deliver an invoice to another business, and it was while she was about to enter her motorcar to continue her journey that she was pounced on by one of two armed men.

The bandit allegedly held her at gunpoint before grabbing the bag of money from inside her car.

He then ran over to a waiting CG series motorcycle, and handed the bag of money to his pillion rider before they both fled the scene.

This online publication was told that the businesswoman, being affiliated with ranks of the Guyana Police Force, immediately reported the matter.

This resulted in the subsequent apprehension of the suspect who held her at gunpoint.

It is believed that the entrepreneur might have been trailed. (Ramona Luthi)