Suriname officers engage Guyanese counterparts over pirate attacks

On Monday May 21, 2018 a visiting team of four (4) Police officers from the Korps Politie Suriname (KPS) engaged the Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine, Assistant Commissioner `Law Enforcement` Paul Williams, Assistant commissioner and Commander `B` Division Lyndon Alves and other selected senior officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) at the Commissioner`s Conference Room, Police Headquarters Eve Leary.

According to a statement from the GPF, this engagement was in connection with ongoing investigations by both forces surrounding the piracy attacks that occurred on April 27, 2018 and May 3, 2018 involving Guyanese fishermen and boats in Suriname.

The visiting team arrived on Sunday May 20, and is expected to depart on Tuesday May 22, 2018.

During the visit the team will be engaging with senior investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department and intelligence officers.

The visiting team from the KPS comprises of Acting Head Department Major Crimes, Senior Superintendent Roberto Prade; Chief Investigation Department, Superintendent Erwin Dort; Acting Chief International Affairs, Deputy Superintendent Bryan Isaacs and Detective sergeant Jayant Somai.

The deadly pirate attacks have left four dead thus far and 11 still missing.

Thirteen of the 30 men, who were arrested in connection with the recent deadly attack in Surinamese water will remain in Police custody for the next 30 days as homicide detectives continue their investigations.

Based on reports coming out of the Dutch Speaking country, the court has granted a request by the Police to further detain the men on the basis of conducting a thorough investigation.

In addition, reports are there is sufficient evidence against the men that warrant charges to be instituted. The surviving fishermen, who are cooperating with the Police have since given the lawmen detailed description of the attackers- some fit those who are presently in custody.