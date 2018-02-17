Super50: Guyana Jaguars seal semi-final spot

The closest finish in Group B of the Super50 Cup saw Guyana Jaguars secure a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament after a rain-affected Duckworth-Lewis method victory.

Chadwick Walton won the toss for Jamaica Scorpions and elected to bat first on a hot day at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

With the score on 54, Trevon Griffith was the first to depart for 21. Steven Taylor looked to finally be finding form but was dismissed for 32, after sharing in a 73-run partnership with Walton.

Andre McCarthy fell without scoring and Scorpions were 3-down for 127. Walton was then joined by Brandon King and the pair added 63 together, which included Walton’s second century for the tournament. He eventually fell for a well-played 104.

Alwyn Williams and Odean Smith proved a brilliant combination in the dying stages of the Scorpions innings. Together they posted a 59-run partnership, which took the Scorpions to 264/8 from their 50 overs.

Chanderpaul Hemraj was the best bowler for the Jaguars, finishing with 2/22.

In their reply, the Jaguars got their innings off to a flyer thanks to Chanderpaul Hemraj and Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

The opening pair reached 68 before Tagenarine Chanderpaul with strokes that resembled those of his father Shivnarine, fell for 27.

Guyana Captain, Leon Johnson once again couldn’t get his run-tally going as he fell for 5.

Then came the partnership that put the Jaguars on course for the semifinals. Chanderpaul Hemraj and Christopher Barnwell combined for 86 runs before Hemraj was out for 80.

Barnwell continued and reached his second successive half-century. He fell for 56.

The wickets kept falling as well as the rain for brief periods. Romario Shepherd and Ricardo Adams saw the Jaguars to a 4-wicket victory, reaching their target of 212 via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Bowling for Jamaica Scorpions, Peat Salmon took 4/28.

Chanderpaul Hemraj was Man of the Match.(CWI)