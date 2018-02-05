Super50: Guyana Jaguars remain unbeaten

Keemo Paul produced a stunning bowling spell to defend the Jaguars 298 total and hand the Leeward Islands Hurricanes their first defeat of the Super50 Cup.

Guyana Jaguars Captain, Leon Johnson won the toss and elected to bat first at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

According to the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Veteran batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul was the first to go for 8. Chanderpaul Hemraj and Shimron Hetmyer partnered for 50 runs to get the innings going. But Hemraj was out for 20 and Hetmyer fell 3 runs short of a half-century.

Captain Leon Johnson and Raymon Reifer then put on the partnership of the innings of 124 runs, before Reifer fell for 36.

Johnson stayed at the crease searching for his first List-A century, but it was not to be as he was run-out by Terrance Warde on 99 with the score on 250.

Jaguars finished their 50 overs on 298/8. Rahkeem Cornwall had the best bowling figures for the Hurricanes with 1/23 from 10 overs.

In their reply, Hurricanes Captain, Kieran Powell was first to go, bowled by Keemo Paul for 12. Soon after Devon Thomas became Paul’s second wicket when he fell for 10.

Marlon Samuels made 13 before Raymon Reifer accounted for his wicket.

Rahkeem Cornwall then brought the Hurricanes back into the game. He smashed 10 sixes and 4 fours on his way to his second century in this Super50 Cup.

He was partnered by Terrance Warde who posted 42 before he became Paul’s third and Cornwall fell soon after for 119.

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes were all out for 282 in 45.5 overs, 16 runs short of victory.

Man of the Match Keemo Paul finished with figures of 5/76.