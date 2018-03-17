Super Sixes: Windies fall to third as Zimbabwe thump Ireland

Zimbabwe have put themselves in the driving seat for an ICC Cricket World Cup place having beaten Ireland by 107 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Super Sixes match at the Harare Sports Club, where the bowlers came to the party.

Zimbabwe will now go to the top of the Super Sixes points table, edging out Scotland on net run-rate, while Ireland (two points) now trail Scotland (five points) and the West Indies (four points) in the race for a top-two spot and a place in the ICC CWC 2019.

The next batch of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier matches take place on Saturday March 17 and feature Papua New Guinea versus Hong Kong and Netherlands against Nepal in the 9th/10th playoff and 7th/8th play-off respectively. (Excerpts from SportsMax)