Sunil Narine’s bowling action reported in PSL

(ESPNcricinfo)- Sunil Narine has once again been reported for a suspect bowling action, this time during the Pakistan Super League game between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators on March 14. This means he has been placed on the PSL’s watch list, but can continue to play the tournament unless reported again. The PCB will pass on the match officials’ report on Narine’s action to Cricket West Indies (CWI).

“Mr Narine has now been placed on the warning list and may continue to be selected to play and bowl for his team in the PSL,” the PCB said in a statement. “As the PSL follows the ICC regulations on illegal bowling actions, if a player is reported [again] while on the warning list, the player shall be suspended from bowling for the remainder of the PSL tournament.

“The match officials report on Mr Narine’s bowling action will be sent to the West Indies Cricket Board and he will have to go through the process that is followed by the West Indies Cricket Board, for suspected illegal bowling actions.”

The West Indies offspinner has had his action reported several times in the past. During the Champions League T20 in 2014, he was reported twice in two matches and missed the final.

He pulled out of West Indies’ World Cup 2015 squad to give himself time to work on his bowling action following that, returned during the IPL, and was reported once again during that tournament. After testing, his offbreaks were banned, but later in the tournament he was given a “final warning” by the BCCI and struck off the watch list.

He returned to international duty in November 2015, only to be reported once again during his first series back – limited-overs games against Sri Lanka. He was suspended from bowling – even while the No. 1 bowler in the ICC rankings for ODIs and T20Is – at the end of November, and missed the 2016 World T20 as well to work on his action. He was cleared to bowl again ahead of IPL 2016.

Narine was one of only two players retained by his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of this season, which begins on April 7, and questions remain over whether this will affect his participation in the tournament. It is unlikely to affect it, unless he is called for a second time in the PSL, or CWI runs tests that find his action to be illegal.