Submersible vessel found in Port Kaituma

…Guyanese, Venezuelan suspects arrested

Two men are now in custody following the discovery of a submersible vessel in a creek at Annbisi River, Port Kaituma, North West District on Saturday.

The detained men, one Guyanese and one Venezuelan national, are both said to be about 40 years old.

According to information reaching iNews, discovery of the vessel resulted from ranks receiving intelligence information about the submerged craft being seen at the bank of the creek.

This online publication understands that the vessel — about 25 metres long, 2.7 metres wide, and 2.8 metres in depth — was at the time of its discovery and seizure undergoing maintenance work which was being carried out by the Guyanese man.

The submersible vessel has been lodged at CID Headquarters in Georgetown, where it remains under guard.

A team of CID officers, backed by ranks of the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, is being deployed to the location as investigations into the discovery of this vessel intensifies.

The detained duo is meanwhile expected to remain in custody.