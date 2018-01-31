Student robbed by armed bandits on Kaikan Street, North Ruimveldt

A 19-year-old student was on Tuesday evening robbed of a sum of cash, and important documents while in the vicinity of Kaikan Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The teenager, of Lamaha Park, Georgetown, exited a route 41 mini-bus and proceeded on foot, north on the western half of Kaikan Street, at around 22:00hrs on the night in question.

While the student was standing at the “double corner”, which this publication was informed is poorly lit, the teen reported that he felt an object placed against his back. After he quickly turned around, the 19-year-old recalled seeing two masked males.

He noted that one of the men was pointing a gun at him.

The bandits reportedly relieved their victim of his Passport, $4,000 cash and his back pack containing other valuables.

The perpetrators then fled the scene north along the said street.

An investigation has been launched by the police.