Struck from a tree branch, father of 2 dies

A wood cutter from Bethany, in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) lost his life on Wednesday evening after he was allegedly struck on his head by a tree branch.

Dead is 51-year-old Brimsley Jeffrey, of Bethany, Supenaam Creek.

Jeffrey was at the time cutting logs at Seklehleh backdam, Supenaam Creek along with two of his sons when he incident reportedly occurred.

He was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital with severe head injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is currently at the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police in a release said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.