Stolen car intercepted at Victoria belongs to WBD businessman- Police

The car suspected to be stolen, which was found in the possession of two men at Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has been identified as belonging to a West Bank Demerara (WBD) businessman.

According to police reports, the men were arrested after the Toyota Allion motorcar in which they were traveling in bore no licence plates.

This publication understands that following their arrest, investigations carried out by the police determined that the vehicle belonged to 27-year-old, Rajesh Lilman of Westminister, WBD.



On the day of the robbery, Lilman had parked on his bridge and exited the vehicle to open his gate when he was pounced upon by two gunmen who entered his vehicle and quickly drove off.

Investigations are continuing.